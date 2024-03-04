$209,999 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

March scratch games available tomorrow; Mega Millions and Powerball continue to grow

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Vicksburg player’s Friday night turned into a winning weekend when they won the $209,999 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot from the March 1 drawing.

The player matched all five numbers and purchased the ticket from Suds N Smokes in Vicksburg.

The player loves Match 5 and used the Quick Pick option for some numbers and chose the other numbers. As they watched the news Friday night, the player thought some of the winning numbers looked like theirs. Upon verifying the numbers the next morning, the realization of matching all five numbers and winning the jackpot sunk in.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is an estimated $54,000.

March Games Available Tomorrow

Three new scratch-off games in the Cash Blitz family will march into Mississippi Lottery retailers on March 5. They will join the February debut of the $20 version of the game, 200X Cash Blitz.

The parade of games this month is led by a 100X Cash Blitz ticket, a $10 game with approximate overall odds of 1:3.82, and top prizes of $200,000. Following closely on its heels, 50X Cash Blitz is a $5 game with approximate overall odds of 1:4.33 and top prizes of $100,000. The 20X Cash Blitz is a $2 game with approximate overall odds of 1:4.61 and top prizes of $20,000 will complete the family.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball® drawing is an estimated $460 million, with an estimated cash value of $220.4 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions® drawing Tuesday, March 5, is an estimated $650 million, with an estimated cash value of $308.6 million. The jackpot was last hit on December 8 and was worth $394 million.

