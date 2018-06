NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A load of Marijuana is seized in New Albany, leading to two arrests.

Around 4:30 Tuesday, police stopped a car travelling East on I-22.

- Advertisement -

Police Chief Chris Robertson says 21 lbs of marijuana was found inside.

After the discovery, Gary Kirk, 41, of Pontotoc and Indian Amite Kumar, 41, of California were arrested on Trafficking charges.

Bond is set at $30,000 for each suspect.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.