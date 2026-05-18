Woman charged with introduction of contraband in Noxubee Co.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A visit to see her father in jail leads to one woman joining him.
Swenesha Wilbon has been charged with the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
On Sunday, Wilbon was visiting her father, Joey Mays, at the Noxubee County Jail.
That’s when video footage allegedly caught her tossing a small object through the fence.
The correction officer and deputy on scene ended the visitation between Wilbon and Mays.
After further investigation, law enforcement found a cough drop wrapper with a small bud of marijuana inside it.
An arrest warrant was issued for Wilbon on Monday.
She was given a $25,000 bond.
Her initial appearance in court will be on Tuesday.
Stay with WCBI for updates.