Woman charged with introduction of contraband in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A visit to see her father in jail leads to one woman joining him.

Swenesha Wilbon has been charged with the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

On Sunday, Wilbon was visiting her father, Joey Mays, at the Noxubee County Jail.

That’s when video footage allegedly caught her tossing a small object through the fence.

The correction officer and deputy on scene ended the visitation between Wilbon and Mays.

After further investigation, law enforcement found a cough drop wrapper with a small bud of marijuana inside it.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wilbon on Monday.

She was given a $25,000 bond.

Her initial appearance in court will be on Tuesday.

Stay with WCBI for updates.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.