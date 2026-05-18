Prentiss Co. Sheriff’s Department begins investigation on home repair fraud case

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A job left undone leads to a Rienzi man being arrested.

Back in April, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into a home repair fraud case.

According to the department, two people reported that Jacob Stewart accepted over $12,000 for repair work at their residence but allegedly performed minimal labor before abandoning the project.

After gathering evidence through financial records, photographs, and formal statements, an affidavit was submitted to the Justice Court for review.

On Wednesday, May 13, Justice Court Judge Craig Bishop issued a warrant for Stewart’s arrest.

Stewart was given a $25,000 bond.

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