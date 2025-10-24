24-hour boil water notice issued for areas of Lee and Monroe Co.

LEE/MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some customers of the Cason Water District need to take extra precautions for the next 24 hours.

The district has issued a 24-hour precautionary boil water notice.

The notice is for customers north of the intersection of New Chapel and Section Line Roads, including Culver and Shumpert Roads.

Customers in the affected area should boil their water for at least one minute before using it.

This notice is in effect until Noon on Saturday, October 25.

