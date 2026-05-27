Summer camps kick off soon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s that time of year, classes are wrapping up and summer camps are getting in full gear.

Starting next week, the Frank P. Phillips YMCA will host camps for children ages 5 to 15.

“For our younger kids camp, they do arts and crafts, they have devotionals, they swim, they get in the gym, and they play kick ball, just things kids that age enjoy,” said Jeremy Block, the Frank P. Phillips YMCA Program Director.

Both YMCA locations, in Columbus and Caledonia, will have Adventure Zone camps for younger children.

The Columbus YMCA will also have camps for pre-teens and teens.

Program Director Jeremy Block thanks the community and local churches for helping get the camp ready.

“It takes about six to eight weeks to prepare for it, but we’re passionate about it. We enjoy it, we love it and our whole goal is to make a positive impact in our community,” said Brock.

The Columbus Arts Council is also keeping children engaged this summer with its annual art camp for one week each, in June and July.

“It will be a really fun experience for everyone involved. It won’t just be painting and what not. We’re going to get into clay and building and 3D as well,” said Bridget Cruz, the Operations Manager for the Columbus Arts Council.

Children from local camps will also visit the Arts Council to complete different projects this summer.

The Arts Council hopes to continue to expand the camp in the future.

“It was a call and demand… people actually loved the camp, so we knew had to bring it back. We’re trying to go longer next year. We’ll see how those numbers turn out,” said Quan Walker, Executive Director for the Columbus Arts Council.

The Art Camp is for children ages 11 to 16.

Both the YMCA and Arts Council are partnering with community organizations to expose the children to opportunities around the city.

Visit the YMCA‘s and Columbus Arts Council‘s websites for more information about the camps and how to sign up.

YMCA Summer camps start Monday, June 1.

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