Parents urged to talk with kids about splat gun dangers

‘It is a recreational toy and a lot of them look like real guns nowadays,” Chief Quaka said.

There is also another issue.

“If you are driving around town shooting at people who don’t want to be shot at, that is a crime in the city of Tupelo,” Quaka said.

Chief Quaka says there have been reports of juveniles firing splat, or gel guns, at unsuspecting pedestrians. Last week, TPD made a Facebook post about the guns after two people said they were shot at. And on Tuesday, a juvenile was arrested for the incident.