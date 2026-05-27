Parents urged to talk with kids about splat gun dangers
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – They are toy guns that fire small, water-absorbing gel beads. Splat guns are sold as toys, but Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says not all of them look like playthings.
‘It is a recreational toy and a lot of them look like real guns nowadays,” Chief Quaka said.
There is also another issue.
“If you are driving around town shooting at people who don’t want to be shot at, that is a crime in the city of Tupelo,” Quaka said.
Chief Quaka says there have been reports of juveniles firing splat, or gel guns, at unsuspecting pedestrians. Last week, TPD made a Facebook post about the guns after two people said they were shot at. And on Tuesday, a juvenile was arrested for the incident.
“That individual was charged with simple assault times two and transported to the juvenile detention center,” Chief Quaka said.
Chief Quaka encourages parents to talk with their kids about the proper times and places to use splat guns. Also, tell them it is never ok to fire at someone without their consent. Doing so can lead to an arrest, charges, or worse.
“Our biggest fear is someone could mistake the splat gun for a real gun, and someone will get shot,” he said.
Splat guns are only to be used with protective eye gear, and only fired on private property.
Splat guns are readily available online, at sporting goods stores and other retailers.