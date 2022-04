24 year old motorcyclist dies in highway crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A motorcyclist loses his life in a vehicle crash in Lowndes County on Tuesday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says shortly before 6:30, 24-year-old Jimmy Handley of Columbus was traveling west on Highway 50 on his motorcycle.

A report says Handley tried to pass one vehicle before colliding with the rear end of another.

Handley died at the scene of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.