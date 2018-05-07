$240,000 worth of post office pot seized in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson credits solid police work with the arrest of a Nettleton woman as she received a shipment of marijuana through the mail valued at almost $250,000.

Sheriff Johnson says investigators got a tip that a package containing 18 pounds of marijuana was coming into the Nettleton Post Office Friday.

Agents were waiting as Angel Herndon, 48, picked up the package. She was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

The sheriff says there are likely a lot of people involved, and more arrests could come. He also says although the shipment came from a state where marijuana may be legal for medical reasons, it is illegal in Mississippi.

“The argument of should it be legal or not legal is not for me, my job is to enforce the law,” Johnson continued. “I’m of the opinion that this is definitely not going to be used, 18 pounds, $240,000, at Nettleton post office, is not something being medically used to help people, this is a trafficking business, getting drugs out on the streets that is a gateway to many others.”

Herndon was released on a $25,000 bond. Sheriff Johnson says the charges against her will be enhanced once the case goes to a Grand Jury because the post office is within 1,500 feet of a school.

A 2010 Chevrolet impala was also seized by authorities.