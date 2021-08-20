25 people arrested in Lowndes County drug bust

A 15 month sting operation comes to an end
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department arrest 25 suspects during a drug bust.

Here is a press release of the investigation sent to WCBI by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department: Clean Sweep

Media Release from Sheriff Eddie Hawkins

Clean Sweep”

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics STING Unit (Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group) charges suspects during operation “Clean Sweep,” a 15-month investigation of illegal drug trafficking in response to complaints received from citizens about illegal drug activity in Columbus and Lowndes County. 

Following the 15-month undercover investigation, Lowndes County STING Unit, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, and made 25 arrests in the Columbus / Lowndes County area and obtained 31 arrest warrants related to the trafficking, sale, and possession of illegal narcotics. Through these strong law enforcement partnerships and great investigative work, our community is safer because these poisonous drugs – and drug traffickers – have been removed from the streets of our community.


Agents filed 31 total felony charges against the suspects during the investigation.

Altogether, the suspects have 304 previous charges, including 45 prior felonies and 259 prior misdemeanors. These suspects are career criminals.

These arrests are the result from an ongoing operation which targeted drug traffickers alleged to be responsible for the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana throughout Lowndes County.

Nearly every town and municipality in Lowndes County was negatively affected by the criminal activity of these suspects.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office will work with our District Attorney’s Office to make sure these drug violators are prosecuted and brought to justice. The STING Unit’s mission is to disrupt and dismantle these targeted criminal organizations trafficking this poison in our community and bring them to justice.

Our Agents did an outstanding job of removing these drug traffickers from the streets and ridding our community of these illegal drugs. The suspects that commit crimes must be held accountable and stopped from causing future misery, violence, and death. Without question, lives have been saved as a result of this investigation.”– Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

Investigation Summary:


*8 firearms seized (one of which is reported stolen.)
*Approximately 2802 grams of marijuana seized

*Approximately 149.67grams of methamphetamine seized

*Approximately 212.07 grams of cocaine seized

*Approximately 1.0 grams of heroin
*Approximately 330 Dosage units of various controlled substances seized

Those arrested are as follows (in alphabetical order):

  1. Andrew R. Barksdale: Sale of Methamphetamine.

  2. Antonio L. Hill: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Controlled Substance.

  3. Braylin C. Edinburgh: Possession of Marijuana with intent.

  4. David R. Keating: Possession of Methamphetamine.

  5. Debra D. Young: Possession of Methamphetamine.

  6. Jeffery S. Lewis: Possession of Heroin.

  7. Johnathon A. Lovato: Possession of Cocaine.

  8. Joshua D. Wofford: Possession of a controlled Substance.

  9. Kabrea S. Sparks: Conspiracy to Possess Marijuana

  10. Letavis J. Murry: Possession of Cocaine.

  11. Jervarkis Gardner: Sale of Marijuana.

  12. Rebbie S. Windham: Conspiracy to Possess Marijuana, Conspiracy to traffic Meth

  13. Shelia K. Finch: 2 Counts of sale of Methamphetamine.

  14. Wesley D. Marrow: Sale of Marijuana.

  15. Roger D. Phinizee: Possession of Marijuana.

  16. Ernest Williams: Possession of Methamphetamine

  17. Jeremiah Ratliff: 2 counts of assault on LEO

  18. Damian Griffin: Possession of a controlled substance in correctional Facility.

  19. Charles Fisher: Felony Fleeing.

  20. Whitney Franks: Burglary

  21. Tobie Krohe: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent.

  22. Tony Carter: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent

  23. Marcus Longstreet: Possession of Cocaine.

  24. Lindsey Parker: Possession of Weapon by felon X 3.

  25. James Langley: Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Meth.

More Arrest are expected as this investigation continues”

Below are the mugshots and names of the suspects arrested:

Andrew Ray Barksdale Andrew Ray Barksdale, 60

 

Antonio Lamanot Hill Antonio Lamont Hill, 39

 

Braylin Christopher Edinburgh Braylin Christopher Edinburgh, 21

 

Charles Isaac Fisher Jr Charles Isaac Fisher, 46

 

Damian Griffin Damian Griffin, 29

 

David Ray Keating David Ray Keating, 45

 

Debra Duncan Young Debra Duncan Young

 

Earnest Damontez Williams Earnest Damontez Williams, 28

 

James Allen Langley James Allen Langley, 44

 

Jeffrey Steven Lewis Jeffrey Steven Lewis, 40

 

Jeremiah Ratcliff Jeremiah Tyrece Ratcliff, 17

 

Jervarkis Gardner Jervarkis Isiah Gardner, 21

 

Jonathan Allen Lovato Jonathan Allen Lovato, 30

 

Joshua Dewayne Wofford Joshua Dewayne Wofford, 40

 

Kabreak Shanice Sparks Kabreak Shanice Sparks, 28

 

Letavis Jatun Murry Letavis Jatun Murry, 27

 

Lindsey Ruth Parker Lindsey Ruth Parker, 33

 

 

Marcus Longstreet Marcus Longstreet, 41

 

Rebbie Shaney Windham Rebbie Shaney Windham, 33

 

Roger Phinizee Roger Devorice Phinizee, 32

 

Shelia Kaye Finch Shelia Kaye Finch, 55

 

Tobie Anthony Krohe Tobie Anthony Krohe, 50

 

Tony Vantrell Carter Tony Vantrell Carter, 39

 

Wesley Douglas Morrow Wesley Douglas Morrow, 21

 

Whitney Brooke Franks Whitney Brooke Franks, 34

 

 

