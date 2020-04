259 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 259 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Thursday morning.

In the WCBI viewing area:

Calhoun County 43 cases (total) 2 deaths 19 LTC facility cases

Chickasaw County 52 cases (total) 4 deaths 16 LTC facility cases

Choctaw County 13 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Clay County 28 cases (total) 2 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Itawamba County 30 cases (total) 1 death 11 LTC facility cases

Lafayette County 81 cases (total) 3 deaths 10 LTC facility cases

Lee County 66 cases (total) 4 deaths 4 LTC facility cases

Lowndes County 36 cases (total) 1 death 2 LTC facility cases

Monroe County 109 cases (total) 9 deaths 44 LTC facility cases

Montgomery County 16 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Noxubee County 29 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Oktibbeha County 45 cases (total) 3 deaths 6 LTC facility cases

Pontotoc County 18 cases (total) 2 deaths 1 LTC facility case

Prentiss County 29 cases (total) 0 deaths 17 LTC facility cases

Tishomingo County 5 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Union County 14 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Webster County 16 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Winston County 37 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Yalobusha County 17 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases



- Advertisement -

Women and African Americans have the highest number of cases in the state.

Of the cases investigated, nearly 21 percent required the person to be hospitalized.

More than 53,000 people have been tested.