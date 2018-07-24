26.87 pounds of heroin found during traffic stop in Pearl

Over 26 pounds of heroin was found under the hood of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Pearl early Tuesday morning.

On July 24, just after 3:00 am, an alert Pearl patrol officer initiated a traffic stop on I-20 east, just east of Pearson Road on a 2014 GMC Sierra for a traffic violation.

After suspicious behavior was noticed and search was granted, the officer located approximately 26.87 lbs of heroin under the hood of the vehicle.

Crystal Cedillo, 24, Vaness Manrique, 34, and Eduardo Nunez-Torres, 21, all of Houston, TX, were taken into custody.

All three are charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute.

The estimated street value of the heroin is approximately $2.5 million to $3 million.

This officer is to be commended for his efforts in saving lives of hundreds if not thousands due to his alertness and attentiveness in removing this harmful drug off the streets, regardless of its destination.

