$278,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

$10,000 Mega Millions winner

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Tuesday was a good night for Mississippi Lottery players. From the April 26 drawings, one Mississippi Lottery player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $278,000, while another player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions® drawing.

The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Fleetway 170 at 977 Columbia Avenue in Prentiss. The winning numbers drawn were 17-21-23-29-33. The jackpot for the Thursday, April 28, Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to $50,000.

The $10,000 Mega Millions winner purchased their ticket from Toomsuba Texaco at 75 Will Garrett in Toomsuba. The winning numbers drawn were 5-7-19-46-69 with a Mega Ball of 2 and a Megaplier of 4.

The player did not purchase the Megaplier. For an additional dollar, the player could have quadrupled the $10,000 prize for a total of $40,000. The jackpot for the Friday, April 29, Mega Millions drawing is $43 million.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing of Powerball® is $454 million. This is the 31st drawing for this jackpot run.

Check Your Numbers

One lucky Mississippi Lottery player still has time to claim their $185,000 prize from the Dec. 16, 2021, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The ticket was purchased from Circle K #2723759 located at 3104 Hwy. 49 in Florence. The numbers randomly generated for the drawing were 4-12-22-23-24. The last day to claim this prize is June 14, 2022.