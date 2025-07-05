2nd annual New Hope Festival features car show

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2nd annual New Hope Festival featured a car show.

The event featured trucks, cars, tractors, inflatables, drinks, and food.

Shay Knight was a participant in the car show.

He says the event gives him, along with other participants, a chance to show off something they are proud of, and have put their time and money into, as well as fellowship with others.

Knight says it’s nice seeing events like this happen in his hometown.

” Oh, it’s awesome for the community to be able to do something like this on a Saturday 4th of July weekend,” Knight said. So we’re grateful that they put on this event for, you know, all of us to come out here and have a good time.”

Knight says he feels like the car show makes the New Hope Festival unique.