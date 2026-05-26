Washington DC-based Bible Museum’s Development Officer visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It is the best-selling book of all time, with somewhere between 5 and 7 billion copies sold worldwide, so maybe it should come as no surprise that The Bible has its own museum.

The Washington, D.C.-based Museum of The Bible is dedicated to exploring the story, history, and impact of The Bible.

The museum’s Development Officer was in Columbus today speaking to area business and community leaders about that mission, and about the research, artifacts, and exhibits at the museum.

Currently, it is playing host to the Dead Sea Scrolls in a special exhibit celebrating the 75th anniversary of the discovery of the historic texts.

When they were discovered, some wondered if they might rewrite what we knew about scripture, but when compared to known texts, they have proven to be remarkably consistent.

“They are our oldest written version of The Bible, and we got to compare that to our modern-day Bible, and that was a 97% accuracy rate. That 3% being things like missing vowels or missing a word like ‘and’, or saying, instead of ‘Amy went to the market’, it would say, ‘To the market Amy went’. So, it proves how accurate our Bibles are today,” said Development Officer Kate James.

The Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit continues in Washington until September 7. The museum also sponsors traveling exhibits.

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