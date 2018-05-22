2nd escaped inmate captured; 3rd still on the run

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A second escaped South Carolina inmate was captured Tuesday, while a third remains on the run, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Tyshon Johnson, who had been jailed on murder charges, was captured by a U.S. Marshal’s task force Tuesday afternoon, Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement released to CBS News.

Details on the capture were expected to be released at a press conference Wednesday.

“These guys haven’t learned that it doesn’t matter how far you run, we’re right behind you,” Ravenell said in the statement.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Johnson, 27, is the second of three inmates who escaped the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center Saturday to be captured.

Curtis Green, 20, also a murder suspect, remains at large.

On Sunday, police recaptured Christopher Boltin, who had been jailed for carjacking.

A number of other inmates attempted to escape during the incident Saturday night. The three inmates who got away threw blankets over barbed wire, quickly jumped the fence and ran off toward the woods.

CBS News has learned the escape happened after an electrical shortage opened cell doors in one section of the jail. About 40 inmates filed into a common area.

A few inmates jumped one of the guards, kicking, punching and blasting his face with the guard’s pepper spray.

Boltin was arrested about 18 miles north of Orangeburg, along with his father, who had allegedly assisted him. The father, Hoyte Boltin, and another man, Dekwon Hillard, are charged with helping the escapees.

All faced bond hearings on Monday.