2nd human West Nile case reported in Mississippi

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another human case of West Nile is reported in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says the case is in Pearl River County.

The first case was reported in Hinds County.

Health officials say July through September are the peak months of West Nile in Mississippi.

The MSDH urges folks to use mosquito repellent with the ingredient, DEET when outdoors.

Remove any standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

For more tips you can visit the MSDH website.