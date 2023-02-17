3 area school districts receive grant to purchase new bus

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Three school districts in the area will get some financial help from a state agency to purchase a new school bus.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality selected 13 districts for its Mississippi Diesel School Bus Replacement Program.

In our area, the Columbus, Chickasaw County, and Itawamba County districts were selected.

They will each receive a rebate of just over $23,000 to replace one older diesel school bus with a new diesel school bus.

The goal of the program is to reduce emissions from diesel school buses by replacing buses made before 2010.

The Mississippi Diesel School Bus Replacement Program has provided over $2.4 million to 63 school districts for the purchase and replacement of school buses.

