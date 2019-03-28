3 arrested after undercover drug bust

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An undercover investigation sends three people to jail and busts up what a local sheriff says is a major drug distribution ring.

Dallas Wayne Blair, 27, James Eric Crisp, 33, and Tiffany Breanne Taylor, 23, were arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators seized more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, thousands of dollars in cash, ecstasy pills, marijuana, a rifle and handgun, along with drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says the drug ring was one of the largest in the area.

“They ought to get them an honest living, but at the same time, these same people you catch selling drugs, it goes back to your stealing in your county, you stop your drugs, you stop your stealing. And this is just an ongoing situation, if you sell drugs in Monroe County, we’re going to deal with you,” Sheriff Cantrell said.

All three face charges of trafficking in controlled substances and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Bonds have not been set.

Sheriff Cantrell says more arrests could result from the investigation.