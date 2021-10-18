3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting at Mississippi nightclub

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three people have been killed and three others wounded in shootings at a nightclub in Mississippi’s capital city. News outlets report the shootings happened early Sunday at Club Rain in west Jackson. All three of those who died were shot multiple times. The body of a 25-year-old woman was found inside the club near the front entrance. The bodies of a 22-year-old woman and a man believed to be in his 20s were found near the back of the club. Jackson police say the others who were shot had wounds that were not life-threatening. Officers did not immediately release the victims’ names.