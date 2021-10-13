3 men dead, infant wounded in east Mississippi shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead and an infant wounded after a shooting in the east Mississippi city of Meridian. Meridian police say the gunfire happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on 17th Street. Meridian police Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers found that two of the men had been shot multiple times and were declared dead at the scene. Coroner Clayton Cobler tells WTOK-TV that the third man died after being flown to a hospital in Jackson. The Meridian Star reports that he had also been shot several times. Luebbers described injuries to the infant, who is less than 1 year old, as not life-threatening. The identities of the victims were not immediately released. No suspects or motives have been announced.