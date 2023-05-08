3 people indicted on jailhouse bribery scheme in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three of the four people charged in a jailhouse bribery scheme are indicted.

Billy Bowen was charged with bribing a witness.

Emily Morgan was charged with tampering with a witness and Tracy Mills was charged with receiving a bribe.

A Lowndes County grand jury recently returned those indictments.

Investigators said this started on January 15 when Bowen called Hannah Watkins from the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

He asked her to reach out to Mills, who was the victim of the shooting, and make a deal for Mills to drop the charges.

Bowen was accused of shooting at Mills.

The next day all four spoke and agreed to a deal for Mills to drop the charges in exchange for money and a new car.

This all occurred on the jail’s video phone system.

Hannah Watkins was also charged in the investigation but it’s unclear if she was indicted.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter