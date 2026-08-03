Man arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Baldwyn man is in jail in connection with a domestic violence incident this weekend.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said a female patient went to the local hospital’s emergency room Saturday, claiming she had been assaulted.

The chief says the victim had lacerations and other injuries consistent with an assault. Investigators were called, and 50-year-old Eric Darnell Patterson, of Baldwyn, was arrested.

Patterson is charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $20,000.

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