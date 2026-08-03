Teenager faces felony charge after disturbance at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Tupelo
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing a felony charge after a disturbance at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Tupelo.
On July 28, officers responded to 316 S. Gloster St. after it was reported that a vehicle was allegedly chasing and ramming another vehicle in the parking lot.
After further investigation, 18-year-old Ivyana Jones was arrested and charged with Felony Malicious Mischief.
Her bond was set at $5,000.