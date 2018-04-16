COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An East Columbus shooting sends two people to the hospital, with another duo in custody.

The incident reportedly happened just after 6:30 on Deerfield Drive near Lehmberg Road.

- Advertisement -

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third victim was able to get to Baptist Memorial on their own, with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“A gunshot victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body and stated to the officers there, he was at this residence when he got shot. We’re still working to determine if he was at the scene as well,” said Chief Shelton.

Police had 2 suspects in custody minutes after the initial report and stopped the vehicle alleged to be used in the shooting, just a mile from the shooting scene.

This is an on-going investigation; more arrests are possible.