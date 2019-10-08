3 suspects identified in case of slain Amber Guyger trial witness

Police emphasized Tuesday Brown’s killing was not related to his testimony in the Guyger case.
Brown, 28, was shot to death at a separate apartment complex Friday, just 10 days after taking the stand.
Brown was concerned for his safety and didn’t want to testify because he believed he had been targeted in a previous November 2018 shooting, according to his family lawyer Lee Merritt.
Merritt told CBS Dallas/Fort Worth the day of his testimony, someone posted on one of his social media accounts, “Now we know where to find you.” The post was later deleted.