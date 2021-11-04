30 percent of workers in the manufacturing sector are women

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the latest census, 30 percent of workers in the manufacturing sector are women.

Some local workforce development leaders think that number should be higher.

And they’re saying now is a good time for them to get a foot in the door.

There’s a nationwide shortage of qualified workers – manufacturers are hiring – and wages are rising.

Camille Cooper at East Mississippi Community College is encouraging young women to pursue these positions.

“We are in the 21st Century now, so, you know the label on “man jobs,” there are no man or woman jobs, there’s jobs. And we want people to see that, and so I try to share my story as well. You know we have engineers in here, women right now from Paccar, and just letting these other females know, ‘ Hey, you can do it too’,” said Camille Cooper, EMCC.

That 30 percent statistic -is the same percentage of manufacturing jobs held by women during World War 2 – often seen as the height of women in the field.