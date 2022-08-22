31-year-old Joshua Oakley sentenced to 45 years in prison

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is sentenced to 45 years in prison for the death of a six-year-old Camden Blair.

31-year-old Joshua Lewis Oakley, of Tupelo, would face the death penalty on Monday but took the plea bargain Sunday afternoon.

Back in 2019, Oakley was charged with capital murder. Blair sustained life-threatening injuries the night of November 13th and later died in an Arkansas hospital.

Oakley was dating the child’s mother at the time and babysitting Blair that night.

Police said injuries were not an accident.

