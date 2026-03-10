NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) — Severe storms that swept through Lowndes County Monday night caused significant damage in the New Hope community, bringing down trees, power lines, and leaving pockets of the area without electricity.

WCBI anchor Marcus Hunter was on Mt. Vernon Road in New Hope, where 4 County Electric Power Association crews responded after multiple trees fell across the roadway and onto power lines. Several of the lines were left hanging close to the ground, making the area hazardous and complicating restoration efforts.

During the overnight response, a 4 County Electric truck attempting to reach damaged equipment slid off the road and became stuck in a ditch. A tow truck was brought in to remove the vehicle. The driver was checked at the scene and appeared to be uninjured.

The smell of freshly snapped pine filled the area Monday night, a sign of how many trees were brought down during the storm. Tree limbs and other debris were scattered across Mt. Vernon Road as utility crews worked to cut away branches and remove trees from the downed lines so power could be restored.

Elsewhere in Lowndes County, a Columbus family was evacuated from their Waterworks Road home after a tree fell on the back of the house around 8 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

Heavy rain also caused street flooding in parts of East Columbus, including the area of Alabama Street and Gaylane Road, where police helped keep drivers safe by directing traffic around high water.

Utility crews plan to continue clearing debris and restoring power to affected homes through the night and into the early morning.