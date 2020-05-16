322 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 322 new cases of COVID-19 with 17 new deaths.

Mississippi’s total number of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 11,123, with 510 deaths.

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are 428 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection.

45 of the new cases reported Saturday were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 101 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

6,268 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the Coronavirus.