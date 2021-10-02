37-year-old arrested for cyber sex crimes with a child

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Savannah Tennessee man is in the Monroe County Jail for trying to persuade a child to send explicit pictures or videos. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says 37-year-old Gary W. Rose was trying to take advantage of a 14-year-old through social media. An investigation from the Monroe County Cyber Crime Division led to Rose’s arrest. On Facebook, the sheriff’s department left a statement saying quote, “Parents, please do your best to keep up with who is communicating with your kids.”