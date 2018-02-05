Pursuit Leaves Deputies Injured In Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Iuka man is charged with 5 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer and two counts of Kidnapping.

Investigators say 32-year-old Samuel Jacob Rice was fleeing from Alcorn County deputies when he entered Tishomingo County.

Rice turned off on a logging road, just off County Road 302.

The Alcorn deputy’s vehicle got stuck.

While a game warden was assisting the deputy, Rice hit that vehicle, going at a high rate of speed.

Shots were fired by law enforcement.

Rice stopped the Jeep Wrangler, then took off again when a deputy approached, injuring one officer. More shots were fired.

Rice was arrested after abandoning a female passenger and running into the woods.

Investigators have learned that he was holding two people against their will with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

His bond has not been set. Rice remains in the Tishomingo County jail.