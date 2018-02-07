Deputies Search For Drunk Driving Suspect

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on collision with an accused drunk driver has Monroe County deputies looking for a suspect.

Roger Steven Rea is accused of drinking and driving, then colliding his vehicle with another.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says the crash happened late last week.

The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured.

Rea was last known to live on Grubb Springs Road, in Hamilton.

He’s expected to be charged with DUI-maiming.

If Rea is convicted, he could be sentenced five to 25 years in prison.

If you know anything, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.