39th Dancing Rabbit Festival to take place

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The population of Macon is expected to grow tomorrow, at least for the day.

The 39th Dancing Rabbit Festival is coming to downtown.

The festival promises a full day of food, fun, excitement, and entertainment.

Organizers are particularly excited this year because Superior Catfish is sponsoring the Catfish Cook-Off and bringing in author and internet sensation Brenda Gantt for the event.

They say there’s something for everyone.

“This festival is family-oriented. You bring your children. You bring your grandmother. You bring your mom. You just bring your whole family, and we have something for everybody. We have crafts. We have entertainment,” said Festival Coordinator Katherine Mickens.

The Dancing Rabbit Festival runs from 9 am until 4 pm on Saturday.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.