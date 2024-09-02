3rd annual ‘Change Fest’ brings skateboarders to Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Some downtown Tupelo streets were closed this weekend, as skateboarders showed their skills during “Change Fest.”

The third annual “Change Fest” brought in some of the top skateboarders from across the nation, taking part in competitions, all on the streets of downtown Tupelo.

Local skateboarding enthusiasts were also out in full force.

Local artists, businesses, and non-profits were also there, selling their products, and taking in all the high-flying tricks.

The Stax Records “Soul Mobile” truck made the trip from Memphis, providing music for the event, which wasn’t hampered by some late afternoon showers.

Organizer Matt Robinson says Change Fest attracts thousands of people to experience and celebrate the skateboarding culture.

“You cannot go wrong when you invite all skateboarders in the Deep South to come here and ride skateboards,” Robinson said. “So, the fire is burning forever, the motivation is there. we want to get together and show people what skateboarding and culture is all about and the way it comes together through art, music, and the culture at large.”

“We got a lot of people in town, downtown, everyone is thrilled to be here. We love it. We love being part of Change Fest and we are all for it,” said Lois Sosa of Loco Taco in downtown.

Change Fest wrapped up with a street party that went on into late Saturday night.

