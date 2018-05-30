4 Baltimore teens indicted in police officer’s killing

BALTIMORE — A grand jury has indicted four Baltimore teenagers accused of killing a Maryland police officer. The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that the indictments are made up of first-degree murder and burglary charges.

Baltimore County, Maryland, Police Dept.

Baltimore County officer Amy Caprio died earlier this month while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle. She had been with the force for nearly four years.

Police accused 16-year-old Dawnta Harris of running over her in a stolen Jeep.

The state was formally supervising Harris, who was wearing an ankle bracelet pending sentencing for auto theft when he was arrested in Caprio’s death. On May 22, Harris was ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a “one-man crime wave.”

Also facing murder charges are his three alleged accomplices. They were allegedly committing a burglary when Caprio was run down.

In Maryland, if someone is killed during a burglary, accomplices can be found guilty of murder along with the killer.