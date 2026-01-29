4-City travels to Tippah Co. to restore power for residents

LOWNDES COUNTY/TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4 County Electric Power Association crews have been busy since Saturday getting power restored to their members.

Now, they’re on the road to help out others.

A 19-member team left Columbus this morning for Tippah County to lend a helping hand to the Tippah Electric Power Association.

Tippah EPA serves just over 14,000 meters, and a vast majority of those have been without power.

A downed TVA transmission line is partially to blame, but downstream of that, broken poles, damaged equipment, and lines down across the area have to be repaired in order to receive power when it returns.

“Expecting some pretty brutal conditions. It’s going to be really, really cold this weekend, and a lot of people without power for several days. A lot of tired people – excited to see some help roll in and help ’em,” said Tim Adkins, Heavy Construction Foreman of 4-County.

“It’s a good feeling when you do actually get their power on and see how happy they are and just rejoicing ’cause they do have power. That’s a great feeling,” said Heavy Construction Foreman of 4-County, Glen Ledbetter

A second 6-man crew was sent out this afternoon to help the Prentiss County Electric Power Association.

