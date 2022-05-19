4 County and Fastnet take next big step to provide internet access

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4 County Power Association and its Fastnet branch take the next big step in providing internet access to people living in rural areas of the state.

Fast Net ran a fiber optic cable 12,000 feet across the Tenn-Tom Waterway on Thursday.

The project allows people living on the east side of the river to become subscriber to fat net’s services.

Currently, only people living on the west side of the river are subscribers.

The company hopes to activate service for those new subscribers by the end of this year.

Fast Net serves nearly 5,000 people in Choctaw, Clay, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, and Webster counties.