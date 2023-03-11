4-County celebrates 10,000th customer receiving broadband services

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bryan Clark/CEO and GM of 4-County Electric Power Association and 4-County Fast Net

4-County Fast Net has come a long way in providing broadband services to rural customers and today they’re celebrating a milestone.

Fast Net received its 10,000th customer.

The company’s goal was to provide internet service to the most rural areas in our region and today is a sign of more good things to come.

“A lot of members would not have quality reliable internet if we were not proving it. What better time than during COVID? People don’t need to be sitting in a doctor’s office. They can get medical advice over the phone. A lot of people are getting an education from home. All of those things are allowing people to have a better quality of life. We’re actually seeing people move back into our area from other areas where they can work from home because they have quality reliable internet,” said Clark.

The 10,000th customer resides in Monroe County’s Prairie community.

