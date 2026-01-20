4-County CEO/General Manager speaks to members of Columbus Rotary Club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s something many of us take for granted, having electricity at the flip of a switch.

For many people in our area, 4-County Electric Power Association is making sure that electricity, and for an increasing number of members, high-speed internet as well, is there when you need it.

Brian Clark, CEO and General Manager of 4-County, spoke to business and community leaders in Columbus today, January 20.

The electric power co-operative serves more than 50,000 electric customers, and after just five years in the internet business, 22,000 broadband customers through its FastNet service.

All that with just 150 employees.

And, they also give back to the community.

In 10 years, through Operation Round-up, where members round up their bills to the next dollar, they have raised $2.5 million.

That money goes back to the communities they serve by funding health and human services, education, and catastrophic intervention projects.

“I’m blessed to work at a place where everything we do adds value. 4-County takes care of its employees, but it’s a lot of satisfaction knowing that you work for an organization that gives back in so many ways. And, we take pride in it. When we wear this 4 County logo, you can tell that the community is proud that you’re there. And, we have a great team at 4-County, the men and women who are working long hours to serve people,” said 4-County CEO/GM Brian Clark.

In spite of its name, 4-County actually serves all or part of 9 counties in our area.

