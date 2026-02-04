4-County continues to help providers restore power across North MS

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Power providers across North Mississippi are still working to get electricity restored to their customers, and 4 County is continuing to lend a hand.

4 County Electric Power Association sent a relief power restoration team to help power co-operatives in Tippah and Prentiss County.

The 12-man team left this morning to relieve a 4 County team that has been working in those areas since January 28.

Electric Power co-operatives work under reciprocal agreements to help each other in times of need.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.