4 County Electric and FASTnet deliver toys for children in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4 County Electric Power Association is lighting up more than homes and Christmas displays this December.

They’re also helping light up the faces of some area children.

All this month, the electric co-op and its internet provider, FASTnet, have been collecting toys and donations from members, employees, and others in the area.

Today, they handed off the results of that toy drive to the Columbus Salvation Army.

This year, that was 400 toys, a record for the 20-year-old project.

4 County’s CEO said it’s just one way for them to help make the community a better place.

“All of us have something to be thankful for, and all of us are blessed, but there are some families that are struggling this year, as every year, and there are some little kids out there that may not have had a good Christmas without the donations of our members and employees,” said Brian Clark from 4 County EPA.

4 County employees also adopted 4 families through the United Way’s Adopt-a-Family program.

