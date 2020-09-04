4-County electric power association adds electric car to fleet

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- They provide power to thousands of homes in the area. So why not drive around in an electric car?

4-County Electric Power Association unveiled a new addition to its fleet today- a fully electric 2020 Chevrolet Bolt.

- Advertisement -

When fully charged, the 4-County EV can travel nearly 300 miles.

The company partnered with Seven States Power Corporation for the project.

4-County leaders say electric cars could be the technological wave of the future.

“It’s kind of strange because even as an electric distribution cooperative we were a little leery of electric vehicles. We didn’t really understand them but working with Seven States Power Corporation and doing some research on our own we really come to embrace what good and electric vehicle can do. It’s better for the environment is actually cheaper to run,” said Public Relations and Marketing Director Jon Turner.

Turner says 4-County is working to soon add more electrical vehicles to their fleet.