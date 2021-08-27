4-County Electric Power Association prepares for potential Hurricane Ida impact

4-County Electric Power Association has a plan in place ahead of Hurricane Ida

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Ahead of potentially dangerous weather associated with Hurricane Ida, the 4-County Association launched an emergency response plan.

The plan focus involves numerous factors, such as making sure equipment is in tip-top shape and having crews on standby to help in multiple areas in the region.

“We will be prepared in case adverse weather comes our way or we need to go help another cooperative,” said Anthony Miller, 4-County manager of operations.

4-County recommends every home to have an emergency kit stocked with things like water and non-perishable food items, a first aid kit, and a battery-operated radio.