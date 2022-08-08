4 County Electric Power Association honored for keeping energy cost low

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- 4 County Electric Power Association is recognized for making energy costs more affordable.

Tennessee Valley Authority honored the Columbus-based company with the North Star Award.

This award is for organizations that help lower energy cost for underserved communities in their service area.

4 County also received accolades for tech initiatives and sales.

The electric power cooperative serves over 50 thousand people.