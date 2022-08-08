4 County Electric Power Association honored for keeping energy cost low
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- 4 County Electric Power Association is recognized for making energy costs more affordable.
Tennessee Valley Authority honored the Columbus-based company with the North Star Award.
This award is for organizations that help lower energy cost for underserved communities in their service area.
4 County also received accolades for tech initiatives and sales.
The electric power cooperative serves over 50 thousand people.