4-County Electric Power Association’s now has 2,000 Fastnet customers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Rural internet continues to grow rapidly in the region.

4-County Electric Power Association’s Fastnet internet service now has 2,000 customers.

The utility started connecting its first customers in December 2020.

Six million dollars from the state and seven million from the electric cooperative laid the infrastructure needed for the new company to move forward.

Service was started in areas of Choctaw, Clay, and Noxubee counties where none was available.

Now, those places have some of the fastest online speeds anywhere around.

“This is a huge milestone because it represents 2,000 homes and businesses that are now connected to a very affordable broadband service that is delivering fiber to the home. Again, this is as good of internet service as if you’re living in rural Clay County as you could get in Downtown Chicago,” said Brandon Presely, Public Service Commissioner.

4-County plans to have internet service available to all of its members by 2024.