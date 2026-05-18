Zell Long to retire after sixteen years leading the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi

The students not only have fun, but also do homework and learn valuable life skills.

‘We are not a baby sitting service, we provide opportunities, increasing their learning, giving them confidence, how to volunteer in class, how to become leaders, we are teaching them how to excel, our overall GPA is 3 point 4, we are teaching them, that education is something no one can take from you,” said Zell Long, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

Zell Long was named CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi in 2010. She had spent 34 years with the City of Tupelo in various roles. She was on the steering committee that helped bring the Boys and Girls Clubs to Tupelo. After sixteen years, Long will retire soon. She said it has been a blessing leading an organization that touches so many lives.

‘After the school system, Boys and Girls Clubs have more young people in their facilities than any organization; that is the fulfilling part for me, making sure young people get the skills they need. We have computer labs in every facility, and if they don’t have internet connections at their homes, they can do that at the clubs. We try to eliminate barriers,’ Long said.

During her leadership, the non-profit strengthened community partnerships, upgraded local facilities, and claimed multiple state titles for running a high-performing board. Long has even been named to the Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame in Mississippi.

She is quick to credit donors, unit directors, staff and volunteers for making it all possible.

‘Thanks to everyone who trusted my leadership, parents to send their children to the club, donors who gave to keep club in operation, and staff especially. My motto is the Golden Rule, you can’t mess up that way, treat club members like they were yours and we will find success,” she said.

Although her time as leader of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is coming to a close, Zell Long said she will still be involved in the community, after a well deserved rest. One thing is for certain though, her impact on young people will be felt for generations to come.

Although Zell Long’s last official day is June 30, a public reception is set for June 5 at the BNA Bank Plaza in downtown Tupelo from 10 am to 12:30 pm.