Going to be a wet week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Chances for rain pick up Tuesday and will continue through the next several days.

MONDAY NIGHT: Overall, it is going to be a calm night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s, very mild. Extra clouds are likely to fill in overnight and into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Most of the morning and afternoon will be dry. Afternoon high temperatures will likely reach the upper 80s to lower 90s again. Scattered showers and potentially a few thunderstorms will move in for the late afternoon and through the evening. Overnight lows will again be in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances continue, as a cold front is expected to move through the area. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than the past few days, in the middle 80s. If showers and storms are being experienced, heavy clouds will maintain in the sky. Lows stay mild, in the upper 60s.