4-County host first in person meeting since March of 2020

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of 4-County Electric Power Association host their annual meeting, the first in-person meeting since COVID-19.

After meeting virtually during the pandemic, members gathered at East Mississippi Community College auditorium for food, fun, fellowship, and information.

During the meeting, 4-County leaders gave helpful tips in preserving electricity and shared information about the services the utility provides.

Those also in attendance were also able to get free healthcare screenings.

“A lot of what we end up doing the annual meeting is just really if somebody has a question or concern about their power bill or right-a-way or anything that we do in the community, this is a great chance for them to come and talk to us about it face-to-face whether it’s an issue they have if they want to pat us on the back if they just have a question about how we do things or why we do things,” said Jon Turner, 4-County Public Relations Manager.

More than 300 members attended today’s meeting.