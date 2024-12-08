4-County offers programs for a more energy efficient home

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)—As we brace for cold weather, you may also want to brace yourself for higher utility bills.

That’s because a change in the weather can cause people to increase their power use, driving up energy costs.

4-County Electric Power Association offers several programs and tools to help members make their homes more energy efficient.

Members can request a free, in-person, or virtual evaluation with a 4-County Home Energy Advisor to survey their homes and provide a report on which upgrades and changes will make the biggest impact on their bills.

Qualified members can apply for financing through the Home Energy Advisor program.

Online, you can find tips and advice on low-cost fixes, along with an energy calculator that helps break down how much it costs to run heating, air conditioning, and appliances.

Members also have access to Do-It-Yourself Home Energy Assessments.

You can also sign up for text or email alerts that will show how much power you use daily and how much it costs.

Members can choose to be notified when they reach a certian energy usage level.

For more details, you can visit 4county.org.

